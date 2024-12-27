Elliott Wave View: EURGBP Rally Expected to Fail

Short Term Elliott Wave view of EURGBP suggests decline from 8.8.2024 high ended as wave (1) at 0.8219 as an impulse. Down from 8.8.2024 high, wave 1 ended at 0.8295 and rally in wave 2 ended at 0.844. Wave 3 lower ended at 0.826 and rally in wave 4 ended at 0.8375. Down from there, wave ((i)) of 5 ended at 0.8268 and wave ((ii)) of 5 ended at 0.8364. Wave ((iii)) of 5 lower ended at 0.8225 and wave ((iv)) of 5 ended at 0.8327. Final wave ((v)) of 5 ended at 0.8222. This completed wave (1) in higher degree.

Wave (2) corrective rally is in progress with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (1), wave A ended at 0.8313 and pullback in wave B ended at 0.8268. Wave C higher is in progress as an impulse structure. Up from wave B, wave ((i)) ended at 0.8314 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 0.8272. Near term, as far as pivot at 0.8219 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, 11 swing for further upside. Target higher for wave (2) is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave A. This area comes at 0.836 – 0.8419 where sellers can appear for 3 waves pullback at least.

