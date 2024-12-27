Fri, Dec 27, 2024 @ 10:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: EURGBP Rally Expected to Fail

Elliott Wave View: EURGBP Rally Expected to Fail

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view of EURGBP suggests decline from 8.8.2024 high ended as wave (1) at 0.8219 as an impulse. Down from 8.8.2024 high, wave 1 ended at 0.8295 and rally in wave 2 ended at 0.844. Wave 3 lower ended at 0.826 and rally in wave 4 ended at 0.8375. Down from there, wave ((i)) of 5 ended at 0.8268 and wave ((ii)) of 5 ended at 0.8364. Wave ((iii)) of 5 lower ended at 0.8225 and wave ((iv)) of 5 ended at 0.8327. Final wave ((v)) of 5 ended at 0.8222. This completed wave (1) in higher degree.

Wave (2) corrective rally is in progress with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (1), wave A ended at 0.8313 and pullback in wave B ended at 0.8268. Wave C higher is in progress as an impulse structure. Up from wave B, wave ((i)) ended at 0.8314 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 0.8272. Near term, as far as pivot at 0.8219 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, 11 swing for further upside. Target higher for wave (2) is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave A. This area comes at 0.836 – 0.8419 where sellers can appear for 3 waves pullback at least.

EURGBP 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

EURGBP Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.