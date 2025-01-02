NZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD broke key support 0.5600

Likely to fall to support level 0.5500

NZDUSD currency pair under the bearish pressure after breaking the key support 0.5600, which stopped the previous long-term ABC correction (2) earlier this month.

The breakout of the support 0.5600 strengthened the bearish pressure on this currency pair.

Given the multi-month downtrend, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next major support level 0.5500 (which stopped multiyear downtrend in 2022) – from where the upward correction is likely.