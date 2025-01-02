NZDUSD Wave Analysis

- NZDUSD broke key support 0.5600
- Likely to fall to support level 0.5500
NZDUSD currency pair under the bearish pressure after breaking the key support 0.5600, which stopped the previous long-term ABC correction (2) earlier this month.
The breakout of the support 0.5600 strengthened the bearish pressure on this currency pair.
Given the multi-month downtrend, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next major support level 0.5500 (which stopped multiyear downtrend in 2022) – from where the upward correction is likely.