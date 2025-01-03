Fri, Jan 03, 2025 @ 14:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD: Larger Bears to Consolidate Before Resuming Lower, Parity Level Coming in...

EURUSD: Larger Bears to Consolidate Before Resuming Lower, Parity Level Coming in Focus

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD edges higher early Friday on a partial profit-taking at the end of the week, after the latest three-day acceleration pushed the price to the lowest levels in over two years.

Larger bears are likely to take a breather above important support at 1.0200 (Fibo 61.8% retracement of 0.9535/1.1275, Sep 2022 – July 2023 rally) and position for fresh push lower as 1.0200 marks the last significant obstacle on the way towards parity level, which came in focus as next target.

Daily Tenkan-sen / former low at 1.0350 zone offer solid resistance which should ideally cap and keep near term bears intact.

Technical picture remains firmly bearish on daily chart (strong negative momentum / MA’s in full bearish setup and price action weighed by thick falling daily Ichimoku cloud) and support scenario.

Only sustained break above 1.0430 (daily Kijun-sen) would sideline bears for stronger correction.

Res: 1.0345; 1.0405; 1.0430; 1.0460.
Sup: 1.0224; 1.0200; 1.0150; 1.0100.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.