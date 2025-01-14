Ethereum (ETHUSD) Elliott Wave Forecast: Predicting the Future Path

In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of Ethereum ETHUSD published in members area of the website. As our members know, we generally favor the long side in cryptos, which have recently offered good trading opportunities. However, ETHUSD can be still correcting the cycle from the August low and is not yet ready for buying at this stage. In the following text, we will explain the Elliott Wave forecast.

Ethereum ETHUSD 1h Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 01.05.2025.

Currently, ETHUSD is correcting the cycle from the 4111.3 high. The Elliott Wave view suggests that the recovery is unfolding as Zig Zag Pattern. When we analyze the lower time frames, we can observe that the inner subdivisions of waves A and B (red) exhibit 5-wave patterns, with wave B ending as a sideways triangle. The (X) connector is approaching the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level. We believe the (X) connector should ideally end around the 3717.7-3885.1 area. We recommend that our members avoid buying at this stage.

Ethereum ETHUSD 1h Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 01.07.2025.

The current view suggests the (X) connector may have ended at the 3477 peak. As long as the price stays below that level, we expect to see further weakness.

Ethereum ETHUSD 1h Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 01.10.2025.

The 3744 peak held well, and we saw further separation from that high as expected. The crypto made a decent drop, forming a clear 5-wave pattern from the 3744 high. We expect to see a 3-wave bounce in red wave B before the further decline continues, ideally toward new lows. ETHUSD can target the 2713 area, as long as the pivot at the 3744 high holds. Overall, the view remains bullish. So .we don’t favor selling and would wait for an extreme zone to be reached before looking to buy again.