Thu, Jan 16, 2025 @ 14:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Falls Following US Inflation Data Release

Dollar Falls Following US Inflation Data Release

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Weaker-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released yesterday triggered a downward correction in the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair lost more than 150 points in just a couple of hours, USD sellers in USD/CAD managed to push the price below 1.4400, and European currencies partially recovered earlier-formed reversal patterns for buying.

USD/JPY

On the daily timeframe, the USD/JPY pair has broken out of a three-week consolidation range of 158.40–156.20. If sellers manage to secure the price below the lower boundary of this range, further downward movement towards 154.50–154.00 is possible. A resumption of the upward trend may occur if the price returns above 156.20.

Events likely to influence USD/JPY pricing include:

  • 16:30 (GMT+2): US Core Retail Sales Index
  • 16:30 (GMT+2): Initial Jobless Claims in the US
  • 16:30 (GMT+2): Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (US)

USD/CAD

A retest of the critical resistance level at 1.4450 proved unsuccessful for USD/CAD buyers. The rejection from this level resulted in a 120-point decline, leading the pair back to the 1.4300 zone. Technical analysis of USD/CAD suggests a sideways movement. Currently, the pair could decline to the 1.4300–1.4280 area. If the pair rebounds from this zone, price strengthening towards 1.4450–1.4400 is possible.

Events that may trigger a breakout from the USD/CAD flat range include:

  • 16:15 (GMT+2): Canadian Housing Starts
  • 20:30 (GMT+2): Speech by Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Gravel
  • Tomorrow at 16:30 (GMT+2): Foreign Investment in Canadian Securities

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.