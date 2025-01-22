S&P 500 index Wave Analysis

S&P 500 index broke resistance levels 6000.00 and 6060.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 6110.00

S&P 500 index recently broke the resistance levels 6000.00 (top of the previous minor correction) and 6060.00 (top of the previous wave B from December).

The breakout of these resistance levels accelerated the active intermediate impulse sequence (3) from the start of January.

Given the strong multi-month uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 6110.00, top of the previous impulse wave (1).