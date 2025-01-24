Fri, Jan 24, 2025 @ 11:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBank of Japan Raises Rates, Yen Strengthens

Bank of Japan Raises Rates, Yen Strengthens

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has raised short-term interest rates to 0.5%, the highest level in 17 years. While this move was anticipated, the currency market responded with a significant strengthening of the yen, with USD/JPY falling by approximately 0.6%.

At a press conference, BOJ Governor Ueda stated that there is no predetermined course for future rate adjustments. Meanwhile, media reports cite analysts’ opinions suggesting that the rate could be raised again before the end of 2025.

Technical analysis of the USD/JPY chart shows the formation of a descending channel (highlighted in red) at the start of 2025. The news of the rate hike enabled bears to launch another attack on the psychological level of 155 yen per dollar—a level that had previously served as support earlier this month. As of the morning of 24 January, bulls are managing to defend this level, but how long can they hold out if bearish pressure persists?

Key points to note:

→ The USD/JPY trend resembles a rounding-top pattern.

→ The yen’s strength is also supported by the dollar’s weakness, influenced by some uncertainty surrounding the introduction of international trade tariffs promised by US President Trump.

Today, at 17:45 GMT+3, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures will be released, potentially triggering heightened volatility in financial markets.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.