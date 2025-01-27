Mon, Jan 27, 2025 @ 10:50 GMT
GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD broke resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2555

GBPUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone lying at the intersection of the resistance level 1.2365, resistance trendline of the daily down channel from October and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from December.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active C-wave of the ABC correction (2) from the start of January.

GBPUSD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.2555 (target price for the completion of the active ABC correction (2)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

