Bitcoin Wave Analysis

    Bitcoin reversed from support zone

  • Likely to rise to resistance level 109,675.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency previously reversed up from the support zone between the round support level 100,000.00 and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from the middle of January.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Long-legged Doji, which stopped the previous minor correction 2.

Given the overriding uptrend seen on the daily charts, Bitcoin can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 109,675.00 (top of the previous impulse wave 1).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

