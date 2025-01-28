SPX Pullback Expected To Hold in 3, 7 Or 11 Swings

Tue, Jan 28, 2025 @ 15:26 GMT
Short Term Elliott Wave view in S&P 500 ( SPX) suggests that rally to new all time high on 12.16.2024 at $6099.97 ended wave ((3)). Pullback in wave ((4)) is proposed complete at $5773.20 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Internal subdivision of wave ((4)) unfolded as Elliott wave double three structure. Down from wave ((3)), wave (W) ended in lesser degree 3 swings at $5832.30. Wave (X) bounce ended in 3 swings at $6049.75 high. Then wave (Y) lower ended at $5773.20 low with another lesser degree 3 swings thus completed wave ((4)) pullback.

The Index has turned higher in wave ((5)) and managed to make a new high above previous wave ((3)) high of $6099.97 confirming the next extension higher. Up from wave ((4)), the rally took place as an impulse sequence where wave ((i)) ended at $5871.92 high. Wave ((ii)) pullback ended at $5805.42 low. Index nested higher in wave ((iii)) & ended at $5964.69 high. Then wave ((iv)) pullback ended at $5930.72 low. Above from there, wave ((v)) ended with extension at $6128.18 high & completed wave 1. Down from there, the index is doing a pullback in wave 2 against 1.13.2025 low. Therefore, pullback should hold in 3, 7 or 11 swings looking for more upside.

SPX 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1.28.2025

SPX Elliott Wave Video

