FTSE In Process Of 5 Waves Advance With Pullback Expectation

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in FTSE index shows that the Index breaks to new all-time highs confirming the right side of the market remains bullish. The rally from 12.20.2024 low looks to be extending higher in an impulsive structure within wave 1. While pullback to 8002.28 low ended wave (4) as a triangle consolidation & made new highs supports more strength to continue. Up from wave (4), wave (i) ended at 8152.01 high and wave (ii) pullback ended at 8094.88 low.

The Index resumed higher in wave (iii) which ended at 8270.60 high. Pullback in wave (iv) ended at 8189.50 low. The final leg wave (v) ended at 8326.32 low which also completed wave ((i)) in higher degree. Index then pullback in wave ((ii)) which ended at 8192.31 low. Index has resumed higher again in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)) low, lesser degree wave (i) ended at 8244.31 high. Pullback in wave (ii) ended at 8193.54 low. Wave (iii) higher ended at 8584.73 high and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 8527.92 low. Then final push higher towards 8586.68 high ended wave (v) thus completed wave ((iii)). Down from there, wave ((iv)) pullback ended at 8462.18 low. Near-term, as far as dips remain above 8462.18 low the index is in process of 3 waves advance with 1 more push higher. Minimum towards 8616.11- 8663.95 area higher to end wave ((v)) of 1. Afterwards, a pullback in wave 2 is expected to take place in 3, 7 or 11 swings before more upside resumes.

FTSE 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1.29.2025

FTSE Elliott Wave Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

