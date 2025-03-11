Natural Gas Reacted Strongly From The Blue Box Area

Tue, Mar 11, 2025 @ 16:52 GMT
In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of the Natural Gas futures ticker symbol: $NG_F. The rally from the 31 January 2025 low showed a higher high sequence & provided a short-term opportunity at the blue box area. In this case, the pullback managed to reach the Elliott wave blue box area & reacted strongly. So, we advised members not to sell Natural Gas but to buy the pullbacks in 3, 7 or 11 swings. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

Natural Gas 1-Hourr Elliott Wave Chart From 3.07.2025

Here’s the 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 3.07.2025 Asia update. In which, the rally to $4.551 high ended wave ((i)) & made a pullback in wave ((ii)). The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag structure where wave (a) ended at $4.227 low. A short-term bounce to $4.518 high then ended wave (b) & started the next leg lower in wave (c) towards $4.195- $3.993 blue box area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3-wave bounce minimum.

Natural Gas Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 3.11.2025

Above is the Latest 1-hour Elliott Wave Chart from the 3.11.2025 Asia update. In which the Natural Gas is showing a perfect reaction higher taking place from the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking a long position. Since then, the $NG_F has already made a new high above $4.551 high confirming the next extension higher towards $5.226- $5.577 target area.

