Fri, Mar 21, 2025 @ 13:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Analysis: Pair Fails to Hold Above Psychological Level

GBP/USD Analysis: Pair Fails to Hold Above Psychological Level

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As shown in today’s GBP/USD chart, the pair failed to maintain its position above the psychological level of 1.3000 USD per pound, where it had reached its highest point since early 2025. The decline followed recent central bank decisions and statements, with both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged.

On one side, the Bank of England:

→ Warned of inflation risks, partly driven by external factors such as US trade tariffs.

→ Indicated a potential rate cut in the coming months.

On the other hand, the US dollar strengthened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled reluctance to rush further rate cuts this year, despite uncertainties surrounding US tariffs.

These statements highlighted the challenges market participants face in assessing the risks posed by tariffs on global trade.

Technical Analysis of GBP/USD

In March, the pound followed an upward trend against the US dollar, forming an ascending channel (marked in blue). However, once the price moved above the key 1.3000 level, the upper boundary of the channel appeared out of reach—possibly signalling weakening buying momentum.

As a result, the price broke below the lower boundary of the channel, which has now shown signs of resistance (indicated by an arrow). If bearish pressure persists, the price could fall towards the dotted trendline below the channel, at a distance equal to its height. Additionally, a test of the previous local low around 1.2911 cannot be ruled out.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.