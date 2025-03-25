Tue, Mar 25, 2025 @ 04:26 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • USDJPY broke the resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to the resistance level 151.35

The USDJPY currency pair rose strongly after breaking the resistance zone between the resistance level of 150.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel in January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of March.

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 151.35 (the high of wave iv from last month).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

