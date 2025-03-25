USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

USDJPY broke the resistance zone

Likely to rise to the resistance level 151.35

The USDJPY currency pair rose strongly after breaking the resistance zone between the resistance level of 150.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel in January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of March.

Given the strongly bullish US dollar sentiment seen today, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 151.35 (the high of wave iv from last month).