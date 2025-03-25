Elliott Wave View: USDJPY Rallying in Double Zigzag

Short Term Elliott Wave view in USDJPY suggests that rally from 3.11.2025 low is in progress as a double zigzag structure. A double zigzag structure is a 7 swing double three Elliott Wave structure. There are 2 sets of ABC zigzag structure connected together, thus why the name is double zigzag. Up from 3.11.2025 low, wave A ended at 149.2 and wave B ended at 147.4. Wave C higher ended at 150.1 and this completed the first zigzag structure and end wave (W) in higher degree as the 45 minutes chart below illustrates. Pullback in wave (X) ended at 148.1 and pair has resumed higher in wave (Y).

Internal subdivision of wave (Y) is unfolding as another zigzag structure. Up from wave (X), wave ((i)) ended at 149.66 and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 148.6. Up from there, pair is nesting higher in wave ((iii)). Wave (i) ended at 149.95 and wave (ii) pullback ended at 149.48. Wave (iii) higher ended at 150.94. Expect pullback in wave (iv) to find support for more upside. Near term, as far as pivot at 148.16 low stays intact, expect dips to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

USDJPY 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

USDJPY Video