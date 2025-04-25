DAX Wave Analysis

DAX: ⬆️ Buy

DAX broke resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance level 22500.00

DAX index is under the bullish pressure after it broke the resistance area between resistance level 21500.00 (top of the previous correction A) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC wave (2) from March.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave (3) from the start of April.

Given the clear daily uptrend, DAX index can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 22500.00 (which stopped wave B of the earlier ABC wave (2)).