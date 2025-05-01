EURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD: ⬇️ Sell

EURCAD reversed from resistance level 1.5880

Likely to fall to support level 1.5495

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 1.5880 (which has been reversing the price from the start of July) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from 2022.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.5880 created the weekly Shooting Star – a strong sell signal for EURCAD.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic and the strength of the resistance level 1.5880, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.5495.