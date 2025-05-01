Thu, May 01, 2025 @ 05:04 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURCAD: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURCAD reversed from resistance level 1.5880
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.5495

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 1.5880 (which has been reversing the price from the start of July) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from 2022.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.5880 created the weekly Shooting Star – a strong sell signal for EURCAD.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic and the strength of the resistance level 1.5880, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.5495.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.