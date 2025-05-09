Ethereum Wave Analysis

Fri, May 09, 2025 @ 07:27 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Ethereum broke the resistance zone
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 2100,00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area between the major resistance level 1935,00 (former monthly top from April) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term ABC correction ii from the start of April.

Given the strongly bullish sentiment seen across the cryptocurrency markets, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2100,00 (top of the previous correction iv).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

