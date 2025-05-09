Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

Ethereum broke the resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 2100,00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area between the major resistance level 1935,00 (former monthly top from April) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term ABC correction ii from the start of April.

Given the strongly bullish sentiment seen across the cryptocurrency markets, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2100,00 (top of the previous correction iv).