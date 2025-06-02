Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

Ethereum reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 2400.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the resistance zone lying between the resistance level 2800.00 (which has been reversing the price from February), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from December.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone formed the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 2400.00 (which stopped the previous wave (2) earlier in May).