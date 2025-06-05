Thu, Jun 05, 2025 @ 03:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Elliott Wave Forecast: Bearish Trend Set to Resume

USDJPY Elliott Wave Forecast: Bearish Trend Set to Resume

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The USDJPY pair has exhibited a bearish sequence since its high on July 3, 2024, signaling potential for further downside. In the near term, the cycle from the May 13, 2025, high is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure, a complex corrective pattern. From the May 13, 2025, peak, the initial decline, labeled wave ((a)), concluded at 144.91. It is then followed by a corrective bounce in wave ((b)) to 146.1. The subsequent drop, wave ((c)), completed at 142.10, finalizing the larger wave W, as illustrated on the 1-hour chart below.

Following this, the pair entered a corrective phase, wave X, structured as a zigzag. From the wave W low, wave ((a)) advanced to 144.46 and wave ((b)) pulled back to 143.84. Wave ((c)) rallied to 146.28, completing wave X in the higher degree. This zigzag correction temporarily halted the bearish momentum. The pair has now turned lower, initiating wave Y, which is also unfolding as a zigzag structure with sub-waves ((a))-((b))-((c)).

From the wave X high, wave (i) of ((a)) declined to 142.37, and the corrective wave (ii) of ((b)) reached 144.39. The pair is expected to continue lower in wave (iii) of ((a)). As long as the pivot high at 146.28 remains intact, any rally is likely to fail in a 3, 7, or 11 swing pattern, setting the stage for further declines. A break below the wave (i) low at 142.37 and the wave W low at 142.10 would reinforce the bearish sequence from the May 29 and May 13 peaks, respectively. Such a move would further confirm and validate the bearish outlook, strengthening the case for continued downside in the USDJPY pair.

USDJPY 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

USDJPY Elliott Wave Technical Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.