Dow Jones Index Rises Towards Key Resistance

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Wall Street 30 mini on FXOpen) climbed above the 42,950 level — a high not seen since early March.

The index has gained around 1.6% since the beginning of June.

Why Is the Dow Jones Rising?

→ Friday’s US jobs report helped ease concerns about the country’s economic outlook. According to ForexFactory, Non-Farm Employment Change came in at +139K, beating the forecast of +126K.

→ On Thursday, Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a call, easing tariff tensions. Market participants also welcomed news that officials may hold trade negotiations in London on 9 June.

Could the DJIA (Wall Street 30 mini on FXOpen) Rally Continue?

Technical Analysis of the Dow Jones Chart

The chart suggests that the 42,950 level is acting as a significant resistance. The price has repeatedly reversed from the 42,660–42,950 area (as shown by the arrows).

At the same time:

→ Friday’s move above 42,950 triggered selling pressure, forming a candlestick with a long upper shadow;

→ This may have been a false bullish breakout of the May high;

→ The price remains within an ascending channel (shown in blue), but the bounces off the lower boundary appear weak.

Given this setup, it is reasonable to assume that intensified bearish activity near 42,950 on the USA30 could lead to a breakout below the channel’s lower boundary.

Additional pressure on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Wall Street 30 mini on FXOpen) may come from developments in California, where protests have erupted against immigrant deportations, with President Donald Trump and Governor Gavin Newsom trading accusations.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

