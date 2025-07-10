Thu, Jul 10, 2025 @ 06:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Breaking to New All Time High

Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Breaking to New All Time High

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) has recently achieved a new all-time high, signaling the onset of the next upward phase in its price trajectory. From the significant low recorded on June 22, 2025, at $98,240, Bitcoin has exhibited a robust five-wave advance, reinforcing the bullish outlook. This rally aligns with a classic five-wave impulse structure per Elliott Wave theory, a framework often used to forecast market trends. Starting from the June 22 low, wave ((i)) peaked at $102,647. It was then followed by a corrective pullback in wave ((ii)) to $99,865. The cryptocurrency then surged in wave ((iii)) to $108,358. Wave ((iv)) concluded at $106,351 after a brief dip. The final leg, wave ((v)), culminated at $108,800, completing wave 1 of a higher-degree impulse.

Subsequently, Bitcoin experienced a wave 2 correction, retreating to $105,130. From this level, it has begun nesting higher in wave 3. This is a phase often associated with strong momentum. Within this structure, wave ((i)) reached $110,292. Wave ((ii)) pullback followed to $107,303, forming an expanded flat pattern. Further subdividing, wave (i) peaked at $109,717, with wave (ii) dips concluding at $107,471. In the near term, as long as the pivotal low at $99,865 remains intact, any pullbacks are likely to attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11-swing sequence, supporting further upside. This technical setup suggests Bitcoin’s bullish momentum is far from exhausted, with higher levels anticipated as the wave structure continues to unfold.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

BTCUSD Elliott Wave Technical Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.