DAX: ⬇️ Sell

DAX reversed from the resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 23675.00.

DAX index recently reversed down the resistance area between the pivotal resistance level 24500.00 (former top of wave 3 from June) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the earlier short-term ABC correction B.

Given the strength of the resistance level 24500.00, DAX index can be expected to fall further to the next support level 23675.00.