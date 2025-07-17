Thu, Jul 17, 2025 @ 03:50 GMT
Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

  • Bitcoin reversed from a support area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 122770.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support area located between the key support level 115000.00 and the support trendline of the daily up channel from June.

This support area was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strongly bullish sentiment seen across cryptocurrency markets today, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 122770.00 (top of the previous impulse wave i).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

