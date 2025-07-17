Thu, Jul 17, 2025 @ 03:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Ethereum broke resistance area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 3400.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area located at the intersection of the resistance level 3200.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this resistance area should accelerate both of the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3400.00 (which reversed Ethereum multiple times in January).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.