Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

Ethereum broke resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance level 3400.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area located at the intersection of the resistance level 3200.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this resistance area should accelerate both of the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3400.00 (which reversed Ethereum multiple times in January).