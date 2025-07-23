Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke resistance level 39.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 40.00

Silver recently broke the resistance level 39.00, which stopped the previous impulse wave i earlier this month, as can be seen from the daily Silver chart below.

The breakout of the resistance level 39.00 should accelerate the active impulse waves 5 and (C).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 40.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave iii.