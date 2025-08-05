Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy
- Ethereum reversed from the key support level 3400.00
- Likely to rise to resistance level 3800.00
The Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level of 3400.00 (formerly a resistance level from January) and the upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from May.
This support zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from July.
Given the clear daily uptrend, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3800.00.