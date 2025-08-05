Tue, Aug 05, 2025 @ 01:51 GMT
Ethereum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Ethereum reversed from the key support level 3400.00
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 3800.00

The Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level of 3400.00 (formerly a resistance level from January) and the upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from May.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3800.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

