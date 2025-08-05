Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

Ethereum reversed from the key support level 3400.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 3800.00

The Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support zone between the key support level of 3400.00 (formerly a resistance level from January) and the upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from May.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse from July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3800.00.