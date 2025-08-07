Thu, Aug 07, 2025 @ 09:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Could Struggle Ahead – Short-Term Obstacles Mount

Bitcoin Could Struggle Ahead – Short-Term Obstacles Mount

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin corrected gains and tested the $112,000 support.
  • BTC/USD is now recovering toward a bearish trend line with resistance at $117,500 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum is consolidating gains above the $3,250 support.
  • XRP price could start a fresh increase if it stays above $2.840.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $115,000 against the US Dollar. BTC tested the $112,000 support and recently started a recovery wave.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price climbed above the $113,500 and $114,000 levels. There was a move above the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $119,833 swing high to the $111,913 low.

However, the price is still below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $116,800 level.

The next key resistance is $117,500. There is also a bearish trend line forming with resistance at $117,500 on the same chart. It coincides with the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $119,833 swing high to the $111,913 low.

A successful close above $117,500 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $120,000 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $123,200.

Immediate support is near $114,000. A downside break below $114,000 might send BTC toward the $113,500 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $112,000 support zone.

Looking at Ethereum, the bulls seem to be in control, and they might soon aim for a move above the $3,880 resistance zone.

Today’s Key Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 221K, versus 218K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.