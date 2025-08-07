Dollar Index (DXY) Elliott Wave: Selling Rallies at the Blue Box

Hello traders. In this article, we are going to present another Elliott Wave trading setup we got in Dollar Index . As our members know DXY index remains bearish against the 101.936 pivot. Recently Dollar made a clear 3 waves recovery completed precisely at the Equal Legs zone, referred to as the Blue Box Area. In the following sections, we are going to explain Elliott Wave pattern and discuss the trading setup.

DXY Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 07.28.2025

Dollar is doing recovery against the 101.936 peak. The price action suggest that recovery is still incomplete at the moment , suggesting potentially more short term strength. This correction can see another leg up toward the Blue Box zone at 99.68-101.28 area, where we are looking to re-enter as sellers. We recommend members to avoid buying Dollar. As the main trend remains bearish, we expect at least a 3-wave pull back from this Blue Box area. Once the price touches the 50 fibs against the ((x)) black connector, we’ll make positions risk-free and set the stop loss at breakeven and book partial profits. On other hand, breaking above the 101.281 peak would invalidate the trade.

Quick reminder on how to trade our charts :

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable. 🚫

DXY Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 07.28.2025

Dollar reached the Blue Box area between 99.68-101.28 and, as expected, found sellers. DXY has made a solid decline from our Selling Zone. As a result, any short positions taken from the Blue Box should now be risk-free, with partial profits already booked. At this point, we would like to see a further decline and a break below the July 1st low to confirm that the next leg down is in progress.