Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

Ethereum rising inside impulse wave (3)

Likely to rise to resistance level 5000.00

Ethereum continues to rise inside the sharp upward impulse wave (3), which previously broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 4400.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from June.

The breakout of this resistance zone strengthened the bullish pressure on Ethereum – accelerating the active impulse wave (3).

Ethereum can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 5000.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).