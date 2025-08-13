Wed, Aug 13, 2025 @ 01:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Ethereum rising inside impulse wave (3)
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 5000.00

Ethereum continues to rise inside the sharp upward impulse wave (3), which previously broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 4400.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from June.

The breakout of this resistance zone strengthened the bullish pressure on Ethereum – accelerating the active impulse wave (3).

Ethereum can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 5000.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.