Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 116754.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support area between the pivotal support level 111950.00 (former monthly high from May, which stopped earlier wave 2) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from June.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 116754.00.