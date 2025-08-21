Thu, Aug 21, 2025 @ 05:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

  • Bitcoin reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 116754.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support area between the pivotal support level 111950.00 (former monthly high from May, which stopped earlier wave 2) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse from June.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 116754.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.