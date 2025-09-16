Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke the resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance level 44.00

Silver recently broke the resistance area between the key resistance level 41.50 (which stopped the previous impulse wave iii) coinciding with the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from June.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave v of the higher-order impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 44.00, target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.