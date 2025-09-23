Thu, Sep 25, 2025 @ 20:52 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Preserves Upleg Above SMAs

EUR/USD Preserves Upleg Above SMAs

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EUR/USD finds familiar support after pullback from 4-year high.
  • A break above 1.1800 could trigger the next bullish cycle.

EUR/USD continues to defend its July–September upleg. Despite its pullback from a four-year high of 1.1917, the bulls managed to secure strong foothold around the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1735 on Monday. Recall that the pair has been fluctuating above its short-term SMAs for nearly two months. Therefore, yesterday’s pivot boosted optimism that the bulls are still in town.

With the Fed preparing a more accommodative monetary policy and the ECB pausing its rate-cut cycle, the euro still carries an advantage, although upcoming data releases could alter policy guidance. German flash business PMI figures for September were mixed earlier today: the services sector showed further expansion to 52.5, while the manufacturing PMI slipped back into contraction below 50.

From a technical perspective, traders may prefer to remain on the sidelines unless the price reclaims the 1.1800 level. If that happens, the 1.1900 area could act as immediate resistance, and a decisive break above it could open the way toward the 1.2000–1.2050 region. Beyond that, the next barrier may emerge around 1.2150.

On the downside, if the pair falls below its short-term SMAs and the 2025 support trendline, currently located in the 1.1680–1.1740 zone, the bears could push the price toward the 1.1590 region. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest upleg may reinforce that floor. Otherwise, a deeper sell-off could extend toward the 1.1500 area.

In summary, EURUSD appears neutral in the short-term outlook. After its pullback from a four-year high, the bulls need to reclaim the 1.1800 area to revive momentum for a continuation higher.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.