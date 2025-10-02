Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin broke daily Triangle

Likely to rise to resistance level 120000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency continues to rise strongly after the earlier breakout of the daily Triangle from the start of August.

The breakout of this Triangle accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the end of August.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 120000.00 – provided it breaks above the nearby resistance level 117570.00.