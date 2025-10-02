Thu, Oct 02, 2025 @ 04:48 GMT
Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

  • Bitcoin broke daily Triangle
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 120000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency continues to rise strongly after the earlier breakout of the daily Triangle from the start of August.

The breakout of this Triangle accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the end of August.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 120000.00 – provided it breaks above the nearby resistance level 117570.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

