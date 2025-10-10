Fri, Oct 10, 2025 @ 10:11 GMT
USDJPY's Impulsive Bullish Pattern Points to Continued Upside

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for USDJPY indicates that the cycle starting from the September 18, 2025 low is unfolding as a five-wave impulse. From that low, wave 1 peaked at 149.956, followed by a wave 2 pullback structured as a zigzag. In this correction, wave ((a)) declined to 148.467, wave ((b)) rallied to 148.85, and wave ((c)) concluded at 146.57, finalizing wave 2 at a higher degree.

The pair has since resumed its upward trajectory in wave 3. From the wave 2 low, wave ((i)) reached 147.81, followed by a brief pullback in wave ((ii)) to 147.01. The pair then advanced in wave ((iii)) to 153.21, with a minor dip in wave ((iv)) concluding at 152.09. Analysts anticipate the pair will extend higher in wave ((v)) to complete wave 3. Following this, a wave 4 pullback is expected to correct the cycle from the October 1, 2025 low before the pair resumes its upward movement. In the near term, as long as the pivot low at 146.57 holds, any wave 4 pullback should attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11 swing pattern, supporting further upside. This analysis suggests a bullish outlook with key support levels intact.

USDJPY – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

USDJPY – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World.

