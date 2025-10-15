BTC/USD Analysis: Volatility Eases, But What’s Next?

In recent days, the cryptocurrency market has experienced extreme volatility:

A→B: Bitcoin surged sharply, partly driven by concerns around the US government shutdown, forming a historic peak above $125k.

B→C: Panic selling followed, triggered by Trump’s statements on the possible introduction of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Price swings for both moves exceeded 15%. Following this “pump and dump,” crypto volatility appears to be easing, with BTC/USD consolidating between $110k and $115k.

What could happen next?

Technical Analysis of Bitcoin

Demand-side perspective:

→ BTC/USD is maintaining a long-term upward trend, highlighted by the blue channel.

→ The lower boundary (indicated by the arrow) provides solid support.

Supply-side perspective:

→ Examining price behaviour, such as the reversal from peak B, allows the construction of a descending channel (shown in red).

→ October’s record high may act as a bull trap if the August peak fails to break convincingly.

The long-term trend is supported by inflows into crypto-related ETFs, favouring the bulls. However, the A→B→C sequence reflects the characteristics of a Bearish Engulfing pattern.

As Bitcoin oscillates between the red median and the lower blue boundary, the key question remains: what will be the next move?

Assuming:

→ the market is still under the emotional impact of last Friday’s reactive sell-off;

→ the initiative may lie with the sellers.

If rebounds from the lower blue line prove weak, a bearish break could occur, potentially pushing BTC/USD down to the lower red boundary around the psychological $100k mark.

