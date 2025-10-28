Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬇️ Sell

Silver broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 45.00

Silver recently broke the support zone between the support trendline from August, support level 48.00 and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor correction 2 of the extended impulse wave (3) from August.

Silver can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 45.00, the breakout of which can lead to further losses toward the round support level 40.00.