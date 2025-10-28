Tue, Oct 28, 2025 @ 10:16 GMT
Silver Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Silver: ⬇️ Sell

  • Silver broke support zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 45.00

Silver recently broke the support zone between the support trendline from August, support level 48.00 and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor correction 2 of the extended impulse wave (3) from August.

Silver can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 45.00, the breakout of which can lead to further losses toward the round support level 40.00.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

