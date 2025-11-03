XAG/USD Analysis: Price Stabilises Below the Psychological Level

October proved exceptionally volatile for the silver market — the price broke past a historical record, climbing above $50. However, after widespread profit-taking, the market reversed downward.

XAG/USD is currently influenced by several factors:

→ prospects for Federal Reserve policy;

→ the easing of trade tensions between the United States and China;

→ the potential government shutdown and related news.

As indicated by the ATR indicator, volatility is declining — suggesting that supply and demand forces may be finding a balance.

Technical Analysis of the XAG/USD Chart

The broad upward channel remains intact, though it is worth noting that its median line has shifted from acting as support to serving as resistance.

From a bullish perspective:

→ the lower boundary of the channel acts as strong support;

→ the bullish A-B-C-D structure indicates that demand is recovering.

From a bearish perspective: if the silver price continues to rise, it will face resistance at:

→ the psychological $50 mark;

→ the 21 October drop zone, where selling pressure previously dominated.

Given the above, it is reasonable to assume that:

→ in the near term, the price may consolidate around the QL line;

→ if bearish momentum resumes, the alternative downward channel (shown in red) will gain relevance.

