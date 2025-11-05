Wed, Nov 05, 2025 @ 23:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index: Bulls May Take a Breather After Cracking Key Barriers

Dollar Index: Bulls May Take a Breather After Cracking Key Barriers

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Dollar index keeps firm tone and riding on the fresh wave of risk aversion, to crack psychological 100 barrier (also former top of Aug 1) and nearby falling 200DMA (100.15) on Wednesday.

The recent more hawkish than expected remarks from Fed chief Powell faded high expectations for another rate cot in December and boosted the greenback.

Absence of key labor data for the second consecutive month, due to US government closure, added to Fed’s argument about more cautious approach to monetary policy that cooled market bets for December rate cut from 92% to 75%.

The only available report – ADP private sector payrolls, showed better than expected results in October, bringing a dash of optimism about the condition of the US labor sector that would also contribute to current lowered expectations for December policy meeting.

Sustained break of these barriers would generate fresh bullish signal and further strengthen firm bullish structure on daily chart, however, overbought conditions warn that bulls may face headwinds at this zone and pause for consolidation / limited correction.

Potential dips should find footstep above supports at 99.30/20 zone (former top / 10DMA) to keep bulls intact and offer better levels to re-enter bullish market.

Res: 100.18; 100.40; 100.74; 101.10.
Sup: 99.87; 99.53 99.20; 99.05.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.