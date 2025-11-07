Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000, But for How Long?

Cryptocurrencies have held their record prices and valuations in a gigantic 2025 rebound.

The outstanding run in digital money has been bolstered by much better regulation and significant dollar diversification, with sanctions further accelerating the need for different means of transacting.

Helping consistent stablecoin growth, de-globalization trends are playing their part for the general Crypto market growth.

Stablecoin growth in 2025 from $200B to close to $300B – Source: Coingecko

This has become increasingly important as tariffs hurt US trade, international SWIFT usage faces scrutiny, and sanctions are bypassed by major players like Russia and China, particularly in Asia.

Nonetheless, despite resilient Bitcoin prices, the world’s largest crypto has started to show some warning signs that it’s jaw-dropping rise isn’t as invincible.

A dip right below the $100,000 psychological mark just last week follows a mid-October flash crash that had erased above $600B of valuation in one day (before a fast recovery).

Unfortunately for digital currency aficionados, only 15 days have seen upticks in cryptos in the past month with sellers now in short-term control.

Daily overview of the Crypto Market, November 6, 2025 – Source: Finviz

Now moving in mildly corrective sequences, major altcoins like Solana and ETH have stopped their fulgurant ascent and are beginning to retest lower levels.

The latest Trump-Xi meeting has also put back international relations back on the table, which have hurt gold, also performing strongly in 2025.

This has led to widespread profit-taking, which is clearly visible in the Crypto total market cap, which has fallen by 20% from its record highs and now holds below its December 2024 previous record.

Total Crypto Market Cap, November 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The other side of the coin can offer the view that the sudden rise in cryptos haven’t many retracements if any.

Retracements are typically good for consolidating value in any markets – But avoiding a bear market remains essential for future growth prospects.

Dip-buying Opportunity or trap? Let’s find out through a multi-timeframe analysis of the top 1 crypto.

Bitcoin multi-timeframe technical analysis

Daily Chart

Bitcoin Daily Chart, November 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Bitcoin has failed to hold its $106,000 to $108,000 consolidation at its precedingly major support.

The first crack of support happened through the week following the flash crash, but the consequent rebound formed a bull trap.

Shortly after, a retest of the $116,000 level brought sellers to complete a lower high sequence.

The $100,000 still offers a tenace look for the crypto market and stays a barometer for sentiment.

Daily closes above and below will be interesting to watch.

While prices are resiliently holding around the 200-Day MA ($102,700), let’s take a closer look.

4H Chart and technical levels

Bitcoin 4H Chart, November 6, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Buyers are stepping in to hold right above the $100,000 Main Support Zone.

Now evolving in a descending channel, reactions to its lows will be key:

A break below the channel should trigger seller acceleration to the $93,000 Support

On the other hand, staying above $100,000 (watch for the weekly close) favors a rebound

owards the Pivot zone (in confluence with the 50-period MA – $107,300)

Levels of interest for BTC trading:

Support Levels:

$99,000 to $100,000 Main Support

$93,000 mini-support

$85,000 mid-term Support (+/- $1,500)

$75,000 Key long-term support

Resistance Levels:

Current ATH Resistance $124,000 to $126,000

Current all-time high $126,250

$116,000 to $118,000 Resistance

Major Support Zone–Now Pivot previous ATH $106,000 to $108,000 (and 4H MA 50)

Safe Trades!