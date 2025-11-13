Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke round resistance level 50.00

Likely to reach resistance level 54.00

Silver continues to rise inside the intermediate impulse wave (5), which started earlier from the support zone between the support level 46.00, lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The price earlier broke the round resistance level 50.00 – which accelerated the active impulse wave (5).

Given the strong daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 54.00 (which stopped the earlier impulse wave (3) in October).