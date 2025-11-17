Mon, Nov 17, 2025 @ 21:01 GMT
Gold Price Balanced Amid Heightened Uncertainty

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the XAU/USD chart shows, last week gold prices fell sharply, interrupting the previous upward trend. This decline was driven by two main factors:

→ End of the US government shutdown. This is believed to have reduced short-term economic risks and lessened demand for gold as a “safe-haven” asset.

→ Hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials, which lowered market expectations for rate cuts. This pushed up US Treasury yields, traditionally putting downward pressure on non-yielding assets like gold.

This week, the market is awaiting a wave of delayed US economic reports that were postponed during the shutdown, including:

→ Labour market data (Non-Farm Payrolls)

→ Inflation data (CPI)

These releases are expected to give traders greater clarity on the future trajectory of Fed interest rates.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

From a technical perspective, the price is currently trading at the intersection of two key lines:

→ Resistance line from the upper boundary of the descending channel originating at the all-time high. Buyers attempted to break through this level last week but were unsuccessful.

→ Support line from the lower boundary of the ascending channel, in place since early autumn.

Given the above, it is reasonable to suggest that:

→ the market is in a balanced position, with traders adopting a wait-and-see approach;

→ a breakout from the symmetrical triangle could indicate the direction of the next significant move in gold prices.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

