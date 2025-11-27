Thu, Nov 27, 2025 @ 14:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Price Climbs Back Above $90k

Bitcoin Price Climbs Back Above $90k

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Today, Bitcoin is trading above the psychological threshold of $90,000 – a modest consolation for the bulls after BTC/USD fell by around 25% between 1 and 21 November.

In our previous post on 18 November, we discussed why Bitcoin had been declining, highlighting the high leverage across the crypto market. The events of 21 November reinforced this point: within just four hours, according to Coinglass, crypto exchanges saw $1 billion worth of positions liquidated (mostly longs), a classic sign of panic. The CMC Fear and Greed Index dropped to 10, signalling extreme fear and marking the lowest reading ever recorded.

Does the rebound from the 21 November low offer reassurance that the worst is behind us? The chart gives strong reasons to doubt it.

Technical Analysis of BTC/USD

Following the abnormal surge in early October, Bitcoin formed a descending channel (left side of the chart). A major battle unfolded in mid-month near the $95k level (shown by an arrow) – bulls attempted to lift BTC/USD from the channel’s lower boundary but failed, forcing the channel to be extended downward on the right side of the chart.

Yesterday’s rise (possibly driven by cascading long liquidations and buyers finding prices near $80k too tempting) pushed Bitcoin back into a resistance zone (highlighted by an oval). This zone is defined by:

→ the upper boundary of the widened channel;

→ the $95k level, where bears previously asserted dominance;

→ the upper boundary of the downward trajectory (in purple), which has shaped BTC/USD movements since late October.

Only if bulls manage to break above this zone – a highly challenging task – will it confirm the seriousness of their intentions.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*Important: At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency trading via CFDs is only available to our Professional clients. They are not available for trading by Retail clients. To find out more information about how this may affect you, please get in touch with our team.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.