Gold Hits Five-Week High on Dovish Fed Bets

Gold climbed to 4,240 USD per ounce on Monday, reaching its highest level in five weeks, as expectations solidified for an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Markets have priced in an 87% probability of a 25 basis point reduction at this month’s policy meeting.

The dovish shift has been reinforced by commentary from Fed officials and a string of weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data following the prolonged US government shutdown.

Investor focus now turns to manufacturing and private-sector employment data due this week, which may deliver final signals before the Fed convenes.

The precious metal has advanced nearly every month this year and is on track for its strongest annual performance since 1979. Sustained demand from central bank purchases and ongoing inflows into gold-backed ETFs continue to underpin the rally, having previously propelled prices to a record high above 4,380 USD.

Technical Analysis: XAU/USD

H4 Chart:

On the H4 chart, XAU/USD continues to advance within a bullish impulse and is now testing the upper boundary of a Double Bottom reversal pattern, where buyers are meeting resistance. A decisive break above this zone would open the path for sustained gains toward 4,385 USD.

The Stochastic Oscillator supports the upward bias, with its signal lines positioned above 80 and yet to cross, indicating persistent bullish momentum. A deeper correction would require a break and close below the lower boundary of the bullish channel, particularly below 4,185 USD.

H1 Chart:

On the H1 chart, the pair is rising after bouncing from local support at 4,215 USD. Buyers are attempting to secure a close above the key resistance level of 4,245 USD. A swift rebound and sustained trading above the EMA-65 confirm buyer dominance and signal potential for a short-term continuation higher.

The session’s technical outlook suggests the potential for a minor bearish correction, followed by a renewed push toward 4,345 USD, where the upper boundary of the bullish channel lies. The Stochastic Oscillator provides an additional positive signal, as its signal lines are rebounding from an ascending trendline, supporting the potential for further gains.

Conclusion

Gold continues to draw strength from growing expectations of Fed easing, positioning the metal for a potential test of record highs. The technical structure remains constructive, favouring further gains toward 4,385–4,345 USD on a sustained break above 4,245 USD. While a brief, shallow pullback cannot be ruled out, the broader uptrend appears intact, supported by strong fundamentals and sustained institutional demand.