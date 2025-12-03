Silver (XAG/USD) the Sole Performer, Heading Toward a New ATH

Wed, Dec 03, 2025 @ 05:49 GMT
MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

Our preceding analysis on Silver could not have been more wrong.

With the FOMC approaching and bouts of up-and-down action across all metals, what we thought to be a temporary top leading to a potential range was, in fact, just a retracement.

And that retracement was an opportunity not lost on Silver traders: a stark run during month-end trading took the precious metal to new record highs, grazing the $58.85 level.

The dovish repricing for the Fed’s December 10 Meeting—main catalyst of the renewed “everything-rally” (or Debasement Trade) seen throughout stocks in the past week—was fuel for a sharp rally across the entire metals complex.

Metals performance since November 2025 – Source: TradingView

However, a distinct divergence has emerged in today’s session.

Gold, Platinum, and Copper have all rejected their recent highs established on Friday, correcting lower as traders book profits.

It is a different story for Silver, which is showing remarkable relative strength, hanging less than 1% below its $58.85 record and running towards its retest.

Will it keep rallying or is the move finally over? Let’s dive into the charts to see if this breakout has legs.

Silver (XAG/USD) Multi-timeframe Technical Analysis

Daily Chart

Silver Daily Chart, December 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The month-end action took Silver prices to a strong breakout after a month-and-half consolidation.

A double top did form throughout the two tests of the preceding $55.00 record, however, double top doesn’t mean instant bear market.

On the other hand, it may have acted as a contrarian-fuel for higher prices as bearish positions accumulated before the month-end rally changed the plans.

Back to current trading, bulls have brought the metal right back into its $58.00 to $60 Resistance Zone, precedingly obtained with Fibonacci Extensions (see explanation here).

With the zone extending over a $2 range, there is space for trading but what traders should look is whether prices break and close above $60 on a daily session or if prices actually close below $58, indicating some rejection.

4H Chart and Technical Levels

Silver 4H Chart, December 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The price action is getting tricky as buyer strength stands strong and prices are consolidating at the highs (typically bullish) but a 4H divergence is appearing.

Levels to watch for Silver (XAG) trading:

Resistance Levels:

  • Fibonacci-Extension Resistance $58.00 to $60
  • December 1 All-Time Highs $56.85
  • $53.50 to $54 current ATH resistance
  • Potential resistance $62 to $65 (1.618 from Impulsive Move)

Support Levels:

  • $53.50 to $54 Previous ATH resistance now Pivot
  • Mini-support $52.00 to $52.50
  • $48.50 to $49.50 2011 High Support
  • October FOMC bottom $46.00 to $47.00
  • $45.55 October 28 lows

1H Chart

Silver 1H Chart, December 2, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The rangebound action is occuring much higher than last week – As higher momentum charts stand in overbought territory, short-term consolidation at the highs serve to reduce effect of overbought trading.

An ongoing move might take on the record highs reached yesterday – For intraday analysis look at the 1H 50-period Moving Average, frequently used by buyers in this uptrend.

Holding it provides entry points to join the rally, while breaking the Moving Averages gives signal of a short-term bearish reversal.

Safe Trades!

MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

