Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) Levels for FOMC

Cryptocurrencies have traded up and down over the past week following a rough correction across the board.

*By the way, the Bank of Canada Press Conference is currently ongoing for those interesting, you can access it right here – No Cut for the BoC, 2.25% rate unchanged*

While key long-term support levels arrested the steep decline and dip-buyers stepped in, the market failed to hold its highs despite a strong session yesterday.

This afternoon’s event will be critical for all asset classes, including crypto. Here is why:

FOMC events often trigger sharp swings between risk-on and risk-off sentiment.

As risk assets, cryptocurrencies often correlate with equities.

For example, during the 2023 hiking cycle, risk assets dumped lower, triggering massive selloffs in the crypto market.

Rate-cutting cycles typically boost non-yielding assets like Gold and Bitcoin.

On a straightforward basis, a cut should support higher prices, though the reaction will depend heavily on whether the Fed’s guidance for 2026 is dovish.

If today’s (highly probable) rate cut fuels risk appetite, Bitcoin and its peers should rise.

If sentiment becomes ecstatic, expect memecoins and altcoins to outperform; if the mood is positive but measured, look for market leaders like Bitcoin (BTC) , Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) to lead the charge.

As a matter of fact, let’s explore the intraday charts and levels for these three crypto leaders to prepare for the rate decision, coming up in about three hours.

Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Technical Analysis

Bitcoin 8H Chart and levels

Bitcoin (BTC) 8H Chart, December 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Bitcoin rallied a strong 14% since reaching its $80,563 lows on November 21, bringing back intermediate momentum into balance (from heavily bearish).

Still, the chart doesn’t point to immediate bullish domination – The RSI is going sideways. This arises particularly as sellers appeared at the highs of the bear channel, keep an eye on this one.

The dip-buying was a technical one, with the Crypto Leader retest its long-term support levels as seen in our previous analysis.

Things might change today however

FOMC Scenarios:

A daily close above $94,000 points to a continued break higher. If the rest of the Market follows suit, a new uptrend might be found. A yearly close above $100,000 confirms the return of a long-term bullish environment.

Hanging close within the $88,000 to $92,000 maintains the current hesitant picture.

Close below $88,000 however may relaunch the bearish trend which can be dangerous for the Market outlook.

Levels of interest for BTC trading:

Support Levels

$88,000 to $92,000 major support turned Pivot (testing

November lows $80,563

$85,000 mini Support (+/- $500)

Liberation Day Support $75,000 to $80,000

Resistance Levels

mini-resistance around $94,000

Swing highs from yesterday $94,657 and highs to break

$98,000 to $100,000 Main Resistance

Resistance at previous ATH $106,000 to $108,000

Current ATH Resistance $124,000 to $126,000

Ethereum (ETH) 8H Chart and levels

Ethereum (ETH) 8H Chart, December 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The idea is the same for Ethereum, but the breakout has been even-more solid.

Hence, traders may expect ETH outperformance if today’s FOMC is bullish.

In a bearish case, ETH and other altcoins should outperform.

FOMC Scenarios:

In a bullish session, a close above $3,400 continues the more bullish momentum found recently. Keep track of the upward trendline in this case.

In a balanced FOMC session, prices should maintain between $3,000 to $3,300 indicating that traders will be looking to learn more – Rangebound action in this case.

In a bearish session, ETH should close below $3,000 and relaunch the bearish prospects.

Levels of interest for ETH trading:

Support Levels

$3,000 Psychological level and Pivot (+ 50 MA)

$2,500 to $2,700 June Key Support (recent rebound)

$2,620 Recent Lows

$2,100 June War support

$1,385 to $1,750 2025 Support

2025 Lows $1,384

Resistance Levels

$3,400 Tuesday highs

$3,500 (+/- $50) Resistance and Descending Channel highs

$3,800 September lows

$4,000 to Dec 2024 top Higher timeframe Resistance zone

$4,950 Current new All-time highs

Solana (SOL) 8H Chart and levels

Solana (SOL) 8H Chart, December 10, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Solana has rebounded but still struggles to find upside momentum, holding its mid-October downwards channel.

The third largest crypto maintains a rangebound price action between $125 to $145.

FOMC Scenarios:

Bullish case: Solana closes above $145 which would imply a return in the Crypto, and should increase odds of a channel breakout ($155 is the level to look)

Neutral case: The crypto holds its ongoing range, not so bad considering how bearish the previous momentum was. It also holds the line for a future rebound

Bearish case: Solana closes at the lows of its range, which may trigger a further selloff.

Levels to keep on your SOL Charts:

Support Levels

Main Support $125 to $130 (Range lows)

$110 to $115 Support

Weekly lows $123

Support 3: $100 to $105

Resistance Levels

$140 to $150 Major Pivot (Range Highs)

Channel highs and October Pivot resistance $165 to $170

$180 to $190 Resistance

Psychological level $200 to $205

$253 Cycle highs

Safe Trades!