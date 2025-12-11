EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF: ⬇️ Sell

EURCHF reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 0.9300

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the resistance area between the resistance level 0.9390 (former monthly high from September), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from April.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor ABC correction ii from November.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic and clear daily downtrend, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.9300.