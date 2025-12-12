NASDAQ (NQ_F) Elliott Wave: Buying the Dips in a Blue Box

Hello traders. As our members know we have had many profitable trading setups recently. In this technical article, we are going to talk about another Elliott Wave trading setup we got in E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures. Recently NQ_F made a clear three-wave correction. The pull back completed as Elliott Wave Double Three pattern and made a decent rally. In this discussion, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave pattern and present targets. Let’s start by explaining the pattern.

NQ_F Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 11.18.2025

The Futures is forming a 3-wave pullback in wave (4) blue. At the moment, we can see incomplete sequences from the main peak, labeled as wave (3) blue. Our members know that we constantly emphasize the importance of incomplete sequences, as these determine the market’s path.

The structure suggests more weakness toward the Equal Legs area at 24145–23097, where we are looking to re-enter as buyers. We expect at least a three-wave bounce from the Blue Box area.

NQ_F Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 12.11.2025

E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures found buyers as expected at the Blue Box area, making decent bounce. While above the last low 23905 low we count (4) blue correction completed. Wave (5 ) can be in progress toward new highs, targeting 26989 area.