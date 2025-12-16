Elliott Wave in Action: GBPUSD Blue Box Reaction

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the Daily Elliott Wave Charts of GBPUSD. In which, the rally from 13 January 2025 low is unfolded as impulse sequence & showed a higher high sequence therefore, called for an extension higher to take place. We knew that the structure in GBPUSD should remain supported & extend higher. So, we advised members not to sell the pair & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

GBPUSD Daily Elliott Wave Chart From 11.01.2025

Here’s the Daily Elliott wave Chart from the 11.01.2025 Weekend update. In which, the rally to $1.3789 high completed wave (3) & made a pullback in wave (4). The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave double three correction where wave W ended at $1.3142 low. A rally to $1.3726 high-ended wave X bounce. Then started the next leg lower in wave Y towards $1.3082- $1.2683 blue box area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3-wave bounce minimum.

GBPUSD Latest Daily Elliott Wave Chart From 12.13.2025

This is the latest Daily Elliott wave Chart from the 12.13.2025 Weekend update. In which the pair is showing a strong reaction higher taking place, right after ending the correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $1.3789 high is needed to confirm the next extension higher. Towards $1.3972- $1.4270 ( minimum extension target) and avoid deeper correction lower.