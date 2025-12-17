Bearish Sequence Pressures Oil (CL) Lower

Wed, Dec 17, 2025 @ 16:42 GMT
Light Crude Oil (CL) has decisively broken below the April 2025 low of $55.12. This breach confirms a continuation of the bearish sequence that has persisted since the March 2022 peak. The short-term decline from the October 24, 2025 high is unfolding in the form of a five-wave Elliott Wave impulse, which provides a clear structural framework for the ongoing weakness.

From the October 24 peak, wave ((i)) concluded at $57.10. The subsequent rally in wave ((ii)) developed as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Within this corrective phase, wave (a) terminated at $59.97, wave (b) ended at $58.28, and wave (c) advanced to $60.50. This final push completed wave ((ii)) at a higher degree, setting the stage for renewed downside pressure.

Oil then turned lower in wave ((iii)). From the termination of wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at $58.08, while the rally in wave (ii) reached $59.05. The decline in wave (iii) is now progressing as an impulse of lesser degree. Within this sequence, wave i ended at $57.01, wave ii rallied to $58.19, and wave iii dropped sharply to $54.98. A corrective bounce in wave iv extended to $59.19, but momentum remains tilted to the downside. Near term, as long as the pivot at $60.50 holds firm, rallies are expected to fail in corrective sequences of three, seven, or eleven swings. This technical condition suggests further weakness ahead, reinforcing the broader bearish outlook for crude oil prices.

Light Crude Oil (CL) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Chart From 12.17.2025

CL Elliott Wave Video:

